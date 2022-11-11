-
On this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Missouri Department of Conservation agent, Clarissa Lee, about Chronic Wasting Disease in deer and 'Mandatory CWD Sampling Weekend', which is Nov. 12th and 13th. The disease is deadly among the deer population, and there is no cure. The sampling program aims to monitor and reduce the spread in Missouri and the region.
