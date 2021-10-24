-
The local food scene has exploded in recent years, which means there’s a lot more local produce on dinner tables. It also means that during the spring…
-
More cities want to take eating local food from just a hip trend to an economic generator, but as in many grassroots movements, there can be some growing…
-
Local food is no longer just a novelty. Farmers markets are growing nationwide and farms that sell directly to consumers brought in $1.3 billion in 2012,…
-
This is the third story in a three-part series "The Local Food Challenge" from Harvest Public Media.The smell of baking dinner rolls fills the kitchen at…
-
This is the second story in a three-part series called The Local Food Challenge from Harvest Public Media.Farm stands and farmers markets remain really…
-
If you see tomato vines or pepper plants sprouting in Cape Girardeau parks this summer, there is a good chance Robert Harris, Jr has been there. Harris…
-
The price of beef and pork will continue to climb this year, according to an agricultural economist at the University of Missouri.Ron Plain says the…
-
Wal-Mart, the world’s largest retailer, is muscling in on one of the fastest growing segments of American agriculture: local food.Wal-Mart says 11 percent…
-
Wal-Mart, the world’s largest retailer, is muscling in on one of the fastest growing segments of American agriculture: local food.Wal-Mart says 11 percent…
-
All genetically modified meat and fish raised and sold in Missouri would have to be labeled as such, under legislation filed in the State Senate. It’s…