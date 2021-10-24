-
On today's episode of Going Public, we spoke with Myriah Miller. She's the communications specialist for PFLAG, a nationwide LGBT advocacy group that will…
He, she, him and her are commonly used pronouns to identify people who are male or female. But what about those who don’t identify with those binary…
The U.S. District Court upheld a lower court's decision to strike down the voter-approved ban. The ruling comes a day after another federal judge affirmed same-sex marriage bans in four other states.
University of Missouri football player and potential NFL draft pick Michael Sam has been making headlines with his recent announcement that he is gay.…
Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander announced Thursday that lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender employees in his office will now be protected…