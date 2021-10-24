-
Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Kurt Schaefer hosted a public forum Friday afternoon to address recent concerns about the Missouri…
-
After nearly 8 hours of debate on Monday, the Missouri Senate has passed next year’s state budget. The roughly $25 billion spending plan still does not…
-
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is denying claims that it took part in a joint request for Missouri’s list of conceal carry weapons…
-
Brian Long stepped down Monday as Director of the Missouri Department of Revenue, after weeks of controversy surrounding the agency’s handling of…
-
The top budget writer in the Missouri Senate is threatening to de-fund the Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicles Division if it doesn’t stop scanning…
-
One of the leading Republicans in the Missouri Senate blasted the Department of Revenue over its scanning of documents for driver’s licenses and…