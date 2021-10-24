KRCU programming

-
KRCU will be adding three new shows from NPR beginning on Saturday, October 7. The new NPR programs include It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders, Planet…
-
Beginning on Friday, September 18th we'll be making some changes to our weekend and overnight schedule.These changes include a new locally produced…
-
TED Talks have generated some of the most immensely sharable media among a certain well-connected segment of the population. Speakers at TED conferences…
-
KRCU will begin airing Fresh Air with Terry Gross on September 29th. Fresh Air with Terry Gross is NPR’s Peabody Award-winning weekday magazine of…