Ken Dobbins

-
It’s difficult to find a fitting 16-year thank you.That’s what Southeast Missouri State University Student Government Association President Caleb Cockrill…
-
The university announced Friday that it will establish the Center for Excellence in Mass Media on Broadway in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missouri State…
-
Southeast Missouri State University president Kenneth Dobbins announced his retirement plans at his State of the University address on Monday. Dobbins…
-
A state-of-the-art business incubator is coming to downtown Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missouri State University officials broke ground for the Creative…
-
Some southeast Missouri educator expressed their concerns with Missouri House Bill 253 on Monday. That’s the legislation that cuts income taxes for…
-
Southeast Missouri State University graduates carry slightly more debt than the state average but lower than the national. Spring 2013 Southeast graduates…
-
It was an eventful year at Southeast Missouri State University. The university saw its 12th consecutive year of record enrollment, the Board of Regents…