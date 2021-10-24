-
A contentious non-binding referendum to ban hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in Johnson County, Ill. failed at the ballot box Tuesday night. Fifty-eight…
Kris Pirmann walks through a high tunnel at his farm in rural Johnson County, Ill. as the wind whips at the plastic sheets that arc over his head. The air…
The only two newspapers in Johnson County, Illinois are refusing advertising from supporters of an ordinance to ban hydraulic fracturing in that…
The debate over hydraulic fracturing is heating up again in rural Johnson County, Illinois. A group of residents there - including a member of the county…
Kris Pirmann and a handful of other Johnson County residents stand outside the county commission office in Vienna, Ill., a town of about 1,400 people…
Voters in Johnson County, Illinois will have a chance to voice their opinions about hydraulic fracturing at the ballot box. A group of Johnson County…