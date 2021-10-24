-
Updated on February 17 at 12:51 p.m. Southeastern Missouri Democrats picked state representative Steve Hodges as their party’s nominee in the special…
Jason Smith, a 32-year old state representative from Salem, won the Republican nomination for the 8th Congressional District special election at a meeting…
Congresswoman Jo Ann Emerson officially resigned on Tuesday morning. She submitted her letter of resignation to Governor Jay Nixon and House Speaker John…
The Republicans who hope to replace Jo Ann Emerson in the U.S. House of Representatives stressed their conservative credentials while trying to…
Congresswoman Jo Ann Emerson’s sudden resignation and Todd Akin’s “legitimate rape” comments were the top political stories in southeast Missouri in…
U.S. Representative Jo Ann Emerson dropped a bomb on southeast Missouri this week when she announced she will resign from the House and take the top job…
Possible Republican candidates to fill Jo Ann Emerson’s soon-to-be vacated House seat are surveying the political landscape as they weigh their chances…
Despite handily winning re-election less than a month ago, U.S. Representative Jo Ann Emerson (MO-R) announced on Monday that she is retiring from the…