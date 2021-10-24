-
Governor Jay Nixon continued his attack on HB 253 in Cape Girardeau on Monday. HB 253 is the controversial income tax cut bill that he vetoed in…
-
Governor Jay Nixon continued stumping across the state discouraging lawmakers from overriding his veto on an income tax cut bill. One stop was at the…
-
The income tax bill that would eventually reduce income tax rates by about a half of a percent is likely to not be brought up in veto session next month,
-
Expect to see a lot of ads leading up to September, paid for largely by one man. Libertarian Rex Sinquefield has given nearly $2.4 million to groups
-
Governor Jay Nixon has launched a major public effort to support his veto last week of a bill that would have cut Missouri's individual and corporate
-
Governor Jay Nixon vetoed legislation Wednesday that would have cut Missouri’s income tax rates for the first time in 90 years. The Republican-led General
-
Updated 5:02 p.m. May 31 Newly released emails show that Gov. Jay Nixon's administration and legislative bill drafters each had a role in crafting an