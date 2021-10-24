-
The court said Tuesday it would rule by summer on the legality of President Obama's executive action granting temporary legal status to as many as 4.5 million people who entered the U.S. illegally.
Various St. Louis artists are voicing support for bringing Syrian refugees to the city. Chelsea Ritter-Soronen said she believes positive experiences...
When Jon Slutsky’s dairy farm in Wellington, Colo. is fully staffed, it’s a moment to celebrate. A full roster of employees at Slutsky’s La Luna Dairy is…
Charges were set aside earlier this week in a case involving a Bonne Terre mother who was facing deportation.Komdown “Dow” Boyer legally came to the…
Defying congressional Republicans, President Obama will defer the deportation of the undocumented parents of U.S. citizens and will also prioritize the deportation of criminals.
Bear Creek Dairy in Brooklyn, Iowa, is home to more than 1,100 cows, who provide about 100,000 pounds of milk each day. The 15-year-old farmer who works…
In a dimly-lit lab on the Des Moines, Iowa, public schools’ agricultural science campus, students in aprons, safety goggles and plastic gloves poke and…
Comprehensive immigration reform is critical to sustaining the Midwest’s role as a global leader in agriculture. That’s the message from U.S. Department of
Downtown Cobden, Illinois was filled with a Mexican flair Friday night. A traditional seven-piece string band called P’indékuecha travelled from Mexico to…
Twenty-nine new American citizens took their oath of citizenship Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.The guest speaker was Missouri…