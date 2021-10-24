-
KRCU's Clayton Hester speaks with the director of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, Tracy Poston. She speaks about where the organization is in…
A total of 54 out of an initial 100 cats were taken home to new families in what Humane Society development director Jennifer Sokolowski called a “very…
They’re basically giving these cats away! Actually... they are.In response to high numbers of cats taken in throughout the summer, the Humane Society of…
Certain asocial felines in the community will be out roaming free at the behest of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. They recently announced that…
As part of a summer campaign, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri has achieved their goal of finding homes over 500 animals in less than four…
Animals awaiting adoption at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri can now get a day out thanks to a new program: Adventure Tails. Initiated this…
In this episode of Going Public, we speak with Jennifer Sokolowski, development director at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, about their upcoming…
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of their new isolation care unit. The…
Earlier this month, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri temporarily closed its doors due to a possible distemper outbreak. The shelter underwent a…
Humane Society Of Southeast Missouri Recieves Petco Grant, Allows Adoption Fees To Be Lowered By $50The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is temporarily lowering its adoption fees, thanks to a $15,000 grant from the Petco Foundation. The fees will be…