-
During the pandemic, a new study found that individuals within protected classes under the Fair Housing Act including communities of color, women-led…
-
Going Public: Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri Organizers Discuss Housing During COVID-19The pandemic has caused problems of housing insecurity, with factors such as financial strain and the end of a moratorium on evictions. The Community…
-
Southeast Missouri school districts like Cape Girardeau and Jackson are seeing a growing number of homeless youth. These teens are looking for a place to…