Hospitalizations

-
Public health officials in Missouri and Illinois are bracing for a surge in coronavirus cases after Thanksgiving gatherings. Health experts had cautioned against traditional family dinners and parties for the holiday, as the virus is mostly being spread through small gatherings in private residences.
-
Missouri Says Coronavirus Vaccinations Are Coming In January, Kansas City Patients Get New TreatmentMissouri health officials say they anticipate that long-term care facility residents and staff, and health care workers could get the vaccine by the end of January. Kansas City hospitals are seeking more of an antibody therapy in hopes of keeping COVID-19 patients out of their dwindling number of hospital beds.
-
Meanwhile, Kansas officials say hospital data may be delayed due to the sudden shift.