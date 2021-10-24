-
In this weeks episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter wrap up the month June in film. What was the big news coming out in the month, what were the standout…
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter share their thoughts on the new Wonder Woman film from Warner Brothers Studios. Did it live up to the hype?…
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter discuss the filmography of master filmmaker Steven Spielberg. They take you on a road trip from the start…
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter share their top 10 favorite movies of all time! Which genres do they like most? Which movies get their top…
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter talk box office numbers and industry news for the month of May. Who's leading in numbers and what do we…
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter discuss the directorial debut of Jordan Peele's film, "Get Out." The film is a thriller about a black man…
In this episode of Reel Talk, we discuss the results of the 89th Academy Awards. From La La Land to Moonlight, it was a night full of surprises! You'll…
In this episode of Reel Talk, we discuss our favorite horror films and franchises, such as Halloween, Friday the 13th, and Psycho. We also discuss the…
In this episode of Reel Talk , we discuss our favorite films from 2016 and preview the films coming to theaters in 2017. This week our guest is Southeast…
