-
Given what happened with the Trump campaign and protests, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had to address the Republican frontrunner: “If you p...
-
Before renewing her promises to bolster the nation’s economy, Hillary Clinton first launched Saturday into a fiery condemnation of those she said were o...
-
In the eighth debate of the 2016 race, Hillary Clinton tried to paint Bernie Sanders as too soft on immigration reform, and his answer on Cuba relations and Fidel Castro could cost him big in Florida.
-
For 40 minutes, Bill Clinton embraced his image as "explainer in chief" as he laid out a series of reasons he believed his wife is the most qualified an...
-
Updated 3 p.m. March 8 with Trump details -- Former President Bill Clinton will be in St. Louis on Tuesday to campaign for his wife, Democratic presiden...
-
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders faced off Thursday in New Hampshire and spent much of the time arguing over what it means to be a "progressive." It was their first one-on-one debate.
-
The number of Democratic debates after the Iowa caucuses would rise to six if the campaigns can nail down details. The Democratic National Committee had officially sanctioned two more.
-
For almost a year, presidential candidates have been crisscrossing Iowa, wooing voters in a state that relies on agriculture for about one-third of its…
-
It's the last big speech many Americans will watch President Obama deliver, and he wants to leave a good impression.