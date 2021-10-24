-
St. Louis and St. Louis County have asked a court to overturn the Missouri bill that would fine law enforcement agencies and officers who work with federal agencies to enforce gun regulations.
Gun-related suicides among young adults in Missouri had been declining since at least 1999, according to a new analysis from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. But after the state eliminated its permit-to-purchase requirement in 2007, firearm suicide rates among adults ages 19 to 24 jumped by nearly 22%.
Missouri lawmakers are still at odds on how to solve the spike in gun violence and gun deaths in St. Louis and other urban areas. On Tuesday, House...
President Barack Obama detailed Tuesday his efforts to reduce gun violence nationwide, including requiring background checks, creating stricter...
Missouri residents who have concealed-carry permits will be able to openly carry their firearms anywhere in the state, as a result of the General...
The Missouri Senate has stripped an amendment from the gun-control nullification bill that would have required an individual to report a stolen gun...
Missouri’s top state senator is defending his vote against his party that helped squash the so-called Gun Nullification bill. Senate President Pro Tem Tom…
Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster is siding with fellow Democrat, Governor Jay Nixon, in opposition to legislation that would challenge the federal
Governor Jay Nixon has vetoed a bill that would have blocked Missouri officials from enforcing federal gun laws, saying it would violate the supremacy
The Missouri House has passed yet another bill that would expand the rights of gun owners and reduce the role of the state Department of Revenue.The…