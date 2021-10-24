-
A contentious non-binding referendum to ban hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in Johnson County, Ill. failed at the ballot box Tuesday night. Fifty-eight…
Kris Pirmann walks through a high tunnel at his farm in rural Johnson County, Ill. as the wind whips at the plastic sheets that arc over his head. The air…
In Ste. Genevieve County, Mo., about 100 residents gathered for a town hall meeting in 2013 to discuss a new frac sand mine in their backyard....
The only two newspapers in Johnson County, Illinois are refusing advertising from supporters of an ordinance to ban hydraulic fracturing in that…
Kris Pirmann and a handful of other Johnson County residents stand outside the county commission office in Vienna, Ill., a town of about 1,400 people…
Hydraulic fracturing is changing the way oil and gas is extracted and led to the oil and gas boom seen in places like North Dakota, Texas, Pennsylvania…
The documentary film Switch looks at how every major energy source is currently undergoing some sort of transformation. Those changes will affect how we…
Voters in Johnson County, Illinois will have a chance to voice their opinions about hydraulic fracturing at the ballot box. A group of Johnson County…
A controversial new frac sand mine expects to hear soon if its permit has been issued allowing it to set up shop in Ste. Genevieve County. The sand...
Dozens of Sainte Genevieve County residents met Tuesday night with the company applying to open up a sand mine in their neighborhood. Locals fired…