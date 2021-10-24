-
Heavy rainfall and swollen rivers have caused major flooding in Missouri and southern Illinois, leading to voluntary evacuations and road closures. The…
-
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Louis District presented a certificate of appreciation to the City of Cape Girardeau Flood Protection Systems on…
-
Nobody was completely pleased with the Army Corps of Engineers’ draft plan for the St. Johns Bayou - New Madrid Floodway project at a public hearing…
-
Gov. Jay Nixon toured parts of flood-ravaged south-central Missouri Thursday following days of heavy rains, which damaged dozens of homes and killed a…
-
Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois can expect about two inches of rain over the next day and a half or so.There’s an unusual amount of moisture in…
-
Fire and emergency crews performed about 30 water rescues this morning in Hollister, some of them from the rooftops of their homes. Bruce Bjorge,…
-
Drive along southeast Missouri’s Highway VV in Mississippi County, and you will primarily see vibrant green fields littered with farm equipment and the…
-
Mississippi River levels have fallen, but that’s only temporary reassurance for residents of Grand Tower, Illinois. The small Jackson County town’s levee…
-
Sinkhole problems are re-emerging along south Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.Two of the sinkholes are located near the roadway just north of the bridge…
-
The small Cape Girardeau County town of Dutchtown is preparing for more unwanted water.Residents have filled 50,000 sandbags and readied two pumps to keep…