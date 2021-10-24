-
On Tuesday, September 14th, the Van Buren Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire around 1:00AM at The Landing, a restaurant, lodge, and float site…
-
Going Public: Member of Islamic Center Speaks About Destructive Fire, Interfaith Group Shows SupportLast Monday, a man was arrested in connection to the fire that destroyed the Islamic Center on North West End Boulevard. According to the Cape Girardeau…
-
Every spring farmers and ranchers intentionally burn their fields to jumpstart the natural process of renewal. But those fires can be dangerous. That’s…
-
The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office has taken over the investigation of the fire that took the life of a Cape Girardeau man. James Stuart Weber was…