Missouri expects to receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine next week, state health officials said on Friday. The federal Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve a vaccine from drug developer Pfizer. Missouri officials have said the immunizations are the key to bringing an end to the pandemic that has killed nearly 5,000 Missourians and sickened hundreds of thousands more. The state will initially receive 51,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Those doses will be used to vaccinate workers at select health care facilities.