Ernest Johnson is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Advocates, Missouri lawmakers and even Pope Francis had urged Parson to grant him clemency.
(Updated at 10:51 am, Thurs., Sept. 4 with further response from the Department of Corrections) In Ohio, the execution took 26 minutes, as the inmate...
Missouri carried out another execution early Wednesday. It was the state's fifth this year, and the nation's second since Oklahoma botched an execution...
Missouri’s next scheduled execution is being challenged in court. Russell Bucklew is scheduled to be executed next Wednesday for the 1997 murder of…
At 12:01 Wednesday morning, Missouri executed inmate Jeffrey Ferguson, marking the state's fifth execution in as many months. Ferguson was put to death...
Wednesday's execution of Michael Taylor marked the state's fourth in as many months - a dramatic uptick from recent years. The state put Taylor to death...
After a lawsuit filed by a death-row inmate, the Apothecary Shoppe in Oklahoma has agreed to not sell to Missouri for its upcoming execution. Last week,...
The case of a Missouri death row inmate who accuses police of beating a false confession out of him was heard Tuesday by the State Supreme Court....
For the death penalty to be carried out in Missouri, it requires three agencies in particular to work in sync. The Department of Corrections performs...
Despite possible or pending investigations into how the state carried out executions by the state auditor, the legislature, two state Boards of Pharmacy...