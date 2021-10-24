-
For the first time since the most recent Ebola outbreak began, Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone have each reported zero cases of Ebola for 42 days in a row. But the risk of small flare-ups remains.
Ebola's physical legacy doesn't end when a patient leaves the hospital. A follow-up of the small group of patients treated in the U.S. finds many experienced various symptoms for months.
Updated at 6:40 p.m. A Jefferson County woman who was showing symptoms of Ebola has initially tested negative for the virus at Mercy Hospital in Crystal...
Public health agencies in Cape Girardeau say they are ready to face a case of Ebola in the event that a patient with the disease would appear in the…