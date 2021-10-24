-
California grows almost half the fruits and vegetables in the U.S. It’s also deep in drought and some farms are short on water. That may sound like a…
-
When the wind picked up from the south on John Schweiser’s farm outside Rocky Ford, Colo., the sky would go black. A charging wall of dust would force the…
-
Drought conditions are again plaguing the northern half of Missouri, according to the latest U.S. drought monitor report. A large portion of north central
-
The weather this year isn’t as beneficial to crops as many farmers would like, but it’s far better than last year’s drought. Though the cold weather is…
-
Eastern Missouri can expect a lot more severe weather this Spring, according to recent weather predictions.The drought-ravaged states of Kansas, Oklahoma…
-
Wet, cool conditions will continue for the time being, according to the National Weather Service.Mary Lamm is hydrologist with the National Weather…
-
The Army Corps of Engineers and its contractors finished its rock removal project at Thebes and Grand Tower, Illinois on Thursday.The rock removal was…
-
Recent heavy rains and snow falls have the region’s shippers breathing a sigh of relief.It was feared that low water levels on the Mississippi River would…
-
The winter storm that dumped several inches of snow and ice across much of Missouri may bring some short-term relief to the state’s drought conditions.…
-
Climate scientists at the University of Missouri are predicting that the coming summer will be dry, but not as bad as last year.Anthony Lupo is a…