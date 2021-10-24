-
Dr. Mary Frances Berry a highly regarded author and civil rights activist was this year's keynote speaker for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.…
-
Tonight, in front of a sold out crowd accomplished author, speaker and veteran, Wes Moore, will deliver his keynote address on "Living Life Beyond…
-
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a civil rights icon. In the 1960s, King broke racial barriers and paved the way for racial equality across the nation. And…
-
Donald Trump went to Liberty University, a Christian conservative school, in hopes of winning over the faithful. He stumbled and likely didn't change Ted Cruz's advantage with the group.
-
It’s the holiday season, and like many of you, we’re taking stock. Taking stock of what we accomplished with this We Live Here project; the stories and...
-
An advisor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who helped draft King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech will present the keynote address at Southeast Missouri…