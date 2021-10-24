-
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office considered — but decided against — charging Trump with inciting a riot after a protester was punched during a campaign rally in Fayetteville, N.C., last week.
On Meet the Press, presidential front-runner Donald Trump said he may pay the legal bills of a supporter who punched a protester in the face. He also said he "doesn't condone violence."
Before renewing her promises to bolster the nation’s economy, Hillary Clinton first launched Saturday into a fiery condemnation of those she said were o...
The remaining four Republican candidates will face off tonight for the last time before important contests next Tuesday.
In an unprecedentedly critical speech, Romney blasted almost every aspect of Trump's career and personality. Returning fire on Thursday, Trump again called Romney a "choke artist."
And then there were five. The remaining Republican candidates duked it out on CNN ahead of Super Tuesday — and it was a slugfest.
Two New Hampshire women, Sandra Riendeau and Paula Johnson, explain why they feel so strongly about Donald Trump.
The Des Moines Register/Bloomberg poll, considered the "gold standard" of Iowa surveys finds Clinton ahead of Bernie Sanders but within the margin of error. Donald Trump leads Ted Cruz by 5.
GOP front-runner Donald Trump, upset over his treatment by Fox News and by top anchor Megyn Kelly, is boycotting the final debate ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
Donald Trump went to Liberty University, a Christian conservative school, in hopes of winning over the faithful. He stumbled and likely didn't change Ted Cruz's advantage with the group.