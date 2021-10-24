-
There is a new officer on the force in Scott City, and she goes by Raina.Raina is a Malinois K9 officer in training - the only in the Scott City police…
-
Sitting in a corner of the Girardot Center basement, teen Luke Clinton is waiting--waiting for his main girl, Casey. With a brown nose, a big smile and…
-
A “Commit to Be Kind” event was held on March 7th in line with “Marshall the Miracle Dog’s” debut to make a statewide call to action against animal…
-
Dog owners should pay close attention to their dogs, especially if they spend time near the Mississippi River. A rare fungal disease called blastomycosis…