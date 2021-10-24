-
A cancellation order has been issued by the Environmental Protection Agency for three dicamba herbicides, and the Missouri Department of Agriculture is…
-
The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced yesterday it will not pursue Special Local Needs (24c) labels for Engenia, FeXapan and XtendiMax…
-
The Missouri Department of Agriculture and the University of Missouri College of Agriculture will hold their last in-person dicamba application training…
-
Dicamba, an active ingredient in several herbicides produced by Monsanto, has some farmers frustrated by its volatility after the 2017 crop season. While…