COVID-19 Liability

Missouri lawmakers are pushing coronavirus policies which they say protect individual freedoms. The bill includes protecting businesses from legal…
Missouri lawmakers are considering legislation that would shield nursing homes and other businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits. Some advocates worry the proposal will prevent nursing home residents from holding facilities legally responsible for abuse and neglect.
The governor said students and teachers no longer need to quarantine if they were exposed to coronavirus and all parties were wearing masks.
The State of Missouri is issuing new guidance for schools related to COVID-19. Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday that the Department of Elementary...