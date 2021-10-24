COVID-19 Hospitalization

-
A graphic showing the numbers of COVID-19 inpatients on August 26 at CoxHealth who are vaccinated versus those who are unvaccinated is being widely...
The director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said the county is in the middle of a crisis. Katie Towns told Springfield City Council...
As coronavirus cases rise and more contagious variants take hold in Missouri, the four largest hospital systems in St. Louis are requiring all their workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by fall. Employees at St. Luke’s, SSM Health, BJC HealthCare and Mercy Health will need to be vaccinated by late September. Hospital officials say unvaccinated health workers are more at risk of catching the virus and more likely to spread it to patients.
In Kansas City, hospitals are treating local COVID-19 patients as well as patients transferred from rural counties in Missouri and Kansas, where there's no mandate or culture for wearing masks.
The St. Louis region could see renewed government restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus if the number of new cases doesn’t go down within a week, St. Louis and St. Louis County leaders said Monday.
Missouri's health department will no longer provide regular COVID-19 case and death updates via social media.
St. Louis-area hospitals admitted 66 new coronavirus patients on Monday. That marked the highest single-day count since mid-April. New hospital admissions have only risen above the 60-person mark three times previously, and all those days were at the beginning of the pandemic.
Missouri this week saw a dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus cases, with nearly 800 people testing positive on Thursday. The seven-day...