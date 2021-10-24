COVID-19 Economic Impact

-
During the pandemic, a new study found that individuals within protected classes under the Fair Housing Act including communities of color, women-led…
-
It was a sunny and very breezy day, last Sunday, October 4th, as one small raft came into view on the Mississippi River. A man who is normally behind his…
-
The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says it’s working to issue Lost Wage Assistance benefit payments to unemployed workers....
-
Madison County will distribute $1.7 million to small businesses that were hit especially hard by stay-at-home orders earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The main goal of the funding is to help small businesses cover existing or new costs that were caused by the pandemic.
-
Federal money meant to help low-income families with food costs while kids were home from school this spring is reaching just 60% of Missouri’s eligible...
-
The Missouri House passed a $34 billion state budget on Wednesday that reflects the economic costs of COVID-19. House Budget Chair Cody Smith, R-Neosho,...