Coronavirus Testing

Essential workers don't have to quarantine as long as they don't have symptoms. Declaring teachers essential would keep them in classrooms even after having close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Five more people have died in Greene County from COVID-19. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said Tuesday that four of those people were...
The federal Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for a saliva-based coronavirus test developed by scientists at the McDonnell Genome Institute at Washington University.
Gov. Mike Parson highlights Missouri's economic recovery, state unemployment rate continues to fall.