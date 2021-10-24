-
Farmers in the Midwest are facing a situation they haven’t seen in years. Grain prices are down. After some of the most lucrative growing seasons they’ve…
-
Scientists have noticed a change in the atmosphere. Plants are taking in more carbon dioxide during the growing season and giving off more carbon in the...
-
A steady stream of semi-trailers rolls across the scales at the E Energy ethanol plant near the town of Adams in southeast Nebraska. The smokestack behind…
-
This year’s corn crop is looking good, thanks to a cool, wet summer. Early summer rains delayed planting for many farmers. Harvest should begin this week…
-
A cool spring and recent floods may have an impact on Southeast Missouri’s corn and soybean crops for this year.Corn planting in particular has been…
-
Chilly temperatures and wet conditions have put farmers behind schedule this year. Only 28 percent of Missouri’s corn acres and 17 percent of Illinois’…
-
This spring’s wet weather has prevented many farmers from getting into the fields.The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported earlier this week that just…
-
The latest USDA Crop Production Report shows the lowest Missouri corn yield in seven years.Missouri is among the top ten states in corn crop…
-
Missouri farmers’ incomes will be above average this year, despite low yields.Net farm incomes will hit 2.8 billion dollars this year. That’s less than…