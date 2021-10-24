-
Today is the day that most of the new state laws passed this year in Missouri take effect. Those new laws include one that would allow tenured teachers in…
Legislation is on its way to Governor Jay Nixon (D) that would forbid the Missouri Department of Revenue from scanning and storing source documents of
Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Kurt Schaefer hosted a public forum Friday afternoon to address recent concerns about the Missouri…
The Missouri Department of Revenue will cease scanning source documents for conceal-carry weapons applicants, also known as CCW’s. In a statement released…