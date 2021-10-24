Community Spread

-
The White House is recommending limiting restaurant indoor capacity to less than 25%. Kansas City metro health departments have only reduced capacity to 50%.
The head of the Missouri Health Department stands by his decision not to recommend statewide masks or social distancing policies, even as the federal government has designated the state a “red zone” for new coronavirus cases.
Dozens of inmates at a women’s prison in northern Missouri have fallen ill after contracting the coronavirus. At least 189 inmates and nine employees at...
Missouri this week saw a dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus cases, with nearly 800 people testing positive on Thursday. The seven-day...
Conflicting messages throughout the pandemic have led many people to have dramatically different assessments of risk.
Missouri's prisons so far haven't had large COVID-19 clusters like in Kansas and other states. But corrections officers and civil liberties advocates pushed for testing a broader swath of the prison population.