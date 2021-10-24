-
Farmers in Missouri are facing increased challenges as the result of climate change, especially heavy rainfall events. Last year, flooding on the...
The World Health Organization projects an additional 250,000 deaths a year, starting in 2030, due to diseases like malaria and diarrhea.
Driving down a two-lane highway in rural Missouri, Matt Plenge squinted at a patch of gray clouds hanging low over his farm fields in the distance.“Does…
Scientists have noticed a change in the atmosphere. Plants are taking in more carbon dioxide during the growing season and giving off more carbon in the...
Farmers have been collecting data about their farms for decades.Now all those data are going high tech. Major agricultural companies like Monsanto, John…
The White House’s new climate change report predicts threats to agriculture, including severe weather, more pests and greater demands for water and...
It’s hard to imagine that only a couple weeks ago the temperatures were reminiscent of summer, an inviting 70 degrees. Even more unbelievable is that only…
A new report by the National Wildlife Federation finds freshwater fish are already beginning to feel the impact of climate change.The report is titled…
If you are a fan of wine, particularly European wines, from France, Italy or Germany, you can be proud of the role Missouri plays in creating that wine.