Over the weekend, independent filmmakers, actors, and movie fanatics gathered in Perryville for the locally-operated 573 Film Festival. 60 films from…
Starting next week, Route 61 through Perryville will be reduced to one lane throughout summer for sidewalk repairs.Contractor crews with the Missouri…
Next month, the city of Perryville will be updating their trash pickup system with 2 new automated trucks. As part of a 5 year capital improvement plan,…
The City of Perryville is known for its economic health, especially considering their rural location. Generally full employment is considered to be around…