Missouri now has over 1,000 COVID cases per day, an infection level not seen in months.
The study's findings build on prior evidence that in-person learning is safe and does not contribute to COVID-19 outbreaks when schools implement safety measures.
Missouri's state health director says a limited supply of vaccine could come as early as December, but supplies won't be available to the general public until spring at the earliest.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says nature-lovers need to be on the lookout for early symptoms of tick-borne illnesses this summer.…