-
Cape Girardeau voters will decide this April whether to approve a $20 million dollar bond issue that will be used to renovate and improve buildings for…
-
Cape Girardeau voters will have a chance to approve a new $20 million bond issue on April 7 that will bring a second round of renovations to the Cape…
-
Millions of people will participate in the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills on Thursday, October 16. Several institutions in Cape Girardeau County are…
-
Rhonda Dunham eases her way through the halls at Franklin Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Back in the day she was a student at Franklin.Now she…
-
UPDATE: After this story was originally posted, Cape Girardeau Public Schools canceled classes for Thursday. Everybody is tired of winter, including…