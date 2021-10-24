-
Wednesday's weekly COVID-19 statistics update.
When temperatures spike, so do health concerns. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center says while you’re out enjoying the beautiful weather, be…
Public health agencies in Cape Girardeau say they are ready to face a case of Ebola in the event that a patient with the disease would appear in the…
Flu season is just around the corner, and the Centers for Disease Control recommends different vaccines for different age groups. People under the age of…
Several cases of Enterovirus D68 have been reported in Missouri and Illinois. The respiratory illness has hospitalized children in Kansas City, St. Louis…