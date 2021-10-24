-
Missouri lawmakers are investigating the management of the Department of Social Services for concerns over lack of oversight and transparency.The Kansas…
Operating budgets, the university calendar, and a new privately funded scholarship were the focus of the multi-pronged meeting of the Southeast Missouri…
Dedicating additional funds to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic was a priority of a rare Sunday meeting of the House Budget Committee. Lawmakers met well...
After concerns that state revenue would be lower than expected, lawmakers got good news this week. Revenue totals are up about 0.5% from the same time…
With concerns that Missouri won’t generate enough revenue to meet budget demands this fiscal year, one lawmaker expressed her concerns about the…
In order to balance their Fiscal Year 2018 budget and cover known budget needs for FY 2019, Southeast Missouri State University will soon be cutting staff…
Missouri's $27 billion state budget is on its way to the Senate. The House Thursday passed all 13 budget bills, which includes a nearly $9 million cut...
Revenue collections in Missouri slowed a bit last month, but continued their overall upward trend. From July of 2012 through the end of May, the state…
Missouri’s budget for the next fiscal year has been passed by the State House. While Medicaid expansion has dominated most of the debate, spending hikes…
The Missouri House has given first-round approval to the state budget for Fiscal Year 2014, while House Republicans beat back three attempts to expand…