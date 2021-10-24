-
In January, Bruce Loy will be retiring from his position as manager of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. After 22 years, a lot has been accomplished…
-
The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport celebrated their first flight to Chicago on Friday, Dec. 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. In August, the U.S.…
-
The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved a new air carrier that will provide service to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. SkyWest will now…
-
The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is reviewing proposals from new air carriers. The addition comes at the end of a two-year contract set to expire in…
-
Acrobatic aerial stunts and the roar of airplane engines will return to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport this summer. The airport will host an airshow…
-
The Cape Girardeau City Council will consider two ordinances related to the airport on Monday, and they will discuss reviving the back-to-school sales tax…