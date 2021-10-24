-
Residents of a tiny village in Missouri’s Bootheel hope this will be the last Christmas they spend waiting for a federal buyout of their homes that were...
The Army Corps of Engineers is conducting a study that might change the way they operate the Birds Point-New Madrid Floodway.That was one of the topics…
The Army Corps of Engineers will see a 5% across the board funding cut as a result of sequestration.Army Corps officials are still evaluating how those…
The great 2011 Mississippi River flood caused more than $2.8 billion in damage, according to a new report by the Army Corps of Engineers.Meanwhile, the…
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill want the federal government make a move on the St. Johns Bayou levee project.The project was proposed…
WYATT, MO (KRCU) - Construction crews completed Phase One work at the Birds Point-New Madrid Floodway center crevasse on Tuesday. Phase One brings the…