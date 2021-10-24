-
(Updated 3 p.m. Tues, March 15)--On the eve of Tuesday’s crucial presidential primaries, some of the Democratic and Republican hopefuls are barnstorming...
Democratic presidential Bernie Sanders is banking on Missouri primary backers to provide the campaign boost that he got last week by a surprise victory ...
In the eighth debate of the 2016 race, Hillary Clinton tried to paint Bernie Sanders as too soft on immigration reform, and his answer on Cuba relations and Fidel Castro could cost him big in Florida.
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders faced off Thursday in New Hampshire and spent much of the time arguing over what it means to be a "progressive." It was their first one-on-one debate.
The number of Democratic debates after the Iowa caucuses would rise to six if the campaigns can nail down details. The Democratic National Committee had officially sanctioned two more.