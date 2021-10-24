-
A design-build team has been selected to make changes to Capaha Field. The Cape Girardeau City Council chose Penzel Construction Company and Gray Design…
The city of Cape Girardeau will be joining the Prospect League, a summer collegiate wood bat league, as a new team next year. Today, city mayor Harry…
Updated at 3:50 p.m. with analysis from Derrick Goold. Updated at 11:55 a.m. with comments from the St. Louis Cardinals. Updated at 11 a.m. with quotes...
Pitcher Ryan Vogelsong dominated the St. Louis Cardinals through 7 innings Sunday night as the San Francisco Giants beat the Cards 6 to 1.The Giants win…
Adam Wainwright pitched 7 strong innings while Matt Holliday, Yadier Molina and Jon Jay drove in two runs apiece to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to an 8-3…
The Washington Nationals’ Jayson Werth connected for a ninth inning solo walkoff home run on Thursday to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2 to 1 and send the…