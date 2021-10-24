-
A massive winter flood cracked the Len Small levee wide open and left thousands of acres of Missouri and Illinois farmland damaged. With planting and…
-
Unusual winter weather and heavy rainfall have caused major flooding in Missouri and southern Illinois, leading to swollen rivers, voluntary evacuations…
-
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Louis District presented a certificate of appreciation to the City of Cape Girardeau Flood Protection Systems on…
-
A coalition of ninety environmental groups and over twenty community leaders in Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky are urging President Obama to block the…
-
The lower Mississippi River has tourism and recreation potential, but it needs more boat ramps and bike trails, according to a new report by the Army…
-
Every winter, hundreds of trumpeter swans migrate from their breeding grounds in Wisconsin to the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, just across the...
-
Residents of a tiny village in Missouri’s Bootheel hope this will be the last Christmas they spend waiting for a federal buyout of their homes that were...
-
An effort that began nearly a century ago to ensure safe passage for barges on the Mississippi River resumes on Wednesday.The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers…
-
A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers official says the Olmsted Locks and Dam Project near Paducah was headed toward a cost-and-scheduling “catastrophe” before
-
The effects of the government shutdown are reverberating throughout the region.Under the shutdown, United States Department of Agriculture can’t offer…