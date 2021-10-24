-
When Missouri lawmakers passed restrictive abortion legislation mid-May, those who were watching the news roll in may have also come across a video of…
-
Legislative leaders and anti-abortion activists are making it clear that abortion regulations – and Planned Parenthood -- are likely to be among the top...
-
(Updated 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11) The Missouri General Assembly has made the state the third in the country to require a 72-hour waiting period...
-
(Updated 11:40 a.m Thursday, May 15) After more than an hour of emotional – and often loud – debate, the Missouri House voted to send to the governor a...
-
Legislation that would require a 72-hour waiting period for abortions is moving forward in the Missouri House, while its Senate counterpart is stalled....
-
Legislation that would require a physician to be physically present whenever abortion-inducing drugs are taken by a patient has passed a Missouri Senate…
-
Giving women free access to contraception can dramatically reduce abortion rates. That's the finding of a new study out on Thursday from Washington…