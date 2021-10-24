2016 presidental election

-
Today, as results come in across the country, NPR reporters will be updating this breaking news blog in real time. The NPR Politics team, along with…
-
Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton face off in the final presidential debate Wednesday night at the University of Nevada, Las…
-
Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton face off in the second presidential debate Sunday night at Washington University in St. Louis,…
-
Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence square off in the vice-presidential debate Tuesday night.NPR's politics team, with help from reporters and…
-
A 2012 census bureau report showed Asian Americans are the fastest-growing racial group in the nation. But with election season in full swing, Asian…
-
For almost a year, presidential candidates have been crisscrossing Iowa, wooing voters in a state that relies on agriculture for about one-third of its…