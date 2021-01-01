Sundays at 6:00 p.m.

Winter is a great time to catch up on those indoor projects that we tend to put off when the weather is nice and we always have plenty to do outdoors. Dan Woods' winter project is the go through the vast collection of LPs at KRCU. He features music from a wide variety of genres and even features comedy recordings every now and then.

December 24, 2017: It's "A Very Vinyl Christmas" - our holiday spectacular. We'll hear from The Firestone Orchestra & Chorus, Gary Parker and his Studio Sidemen and Gerald Gibson and his "Sing-a-Longers." Plus, several holiday readings and a version of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" that you probably haven't heard before on the radio.

December 31, 2017: It's Winter Project in the key of B with a "B" in the artist's name or song title. We'll climb the "Big Rock Candy Mountain" with Burl Ives, we'll hear from Bill Monroe and meet a girl named "Barbara Ann" all from LP.

January 7, 2018: This week's show includes great tunes from LP and a whole set of songs about cars. The Beach Boys sing "409" and Bobby Bare tells us about "A Yard Full of Rusty Cars." There are no lemons on this week's show but Roger Miller will sing "Little Green Apples" and we'll hear the harmonies of LadySmith Black Mambazo and more.

January 14, 2018: This week, it's music about hobos, trains and bums. We'll hear " The Hobo's Fate," "Hobo's Lullaby," "Hobo Blues" and much more -- all from LP. Plus, hobo facts and we'll learn some hobo terms.

January 21, 2018: The Winter Project is stuck in the 70s (sort of) with music from Gordon Lightfoot, Dr. Demento and Steve Martin. Plus, we'll hear some classic rock-n-roll along with the Bee Gees and learn about the Ole '97...all from LP.

January 28, 2018: This week it's a program of "Odds & Ends." These are cuts that didn't fit in with the theme of previous shows but I wanted to play them. Our playlist includes Minnie Pearl, Jimmy Driftwood, Luciano Pavarotti and David Holt and friends...all from LP.

February 4, 2018: On this edition of the show...sad songs, silly songs and some "Hard Luck and Misery." We'll hear from Burl Ives, Harry Belafonte, Doc Watson, Jean Redpath and more...all from LP.

February 11, 2018: Valentine's Day is almost here so this week's show features songs about love and romance. We'll hear music from Buck Owens with "My Heart Skips a Beat," some calypso music from Peter Ricardo, "Behind These Prison Walls of Love" from the Blue Sky Boys and many more...all from LP.

February 18, 2018: This week, it's the smallest show we've ever done. All of our songs have "little" in the title or are about something small. We'll hear "Little Blossom," "Little Honda," "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" and many more. Tune in and hear music from our vast LP collection on "The Winter Project."

February 25, 2018: This week, it's a countdown with music from Bing Crosby, "Tennessee" Ernie Ford, Johnny Cash and many more. What kind of countdown? Well, we'll start with 78s, then play a set on 45s and wrap up with 33s. It's the most unique countdown on the radio with records of ALL sizes.

March 4, 2018: "Play It Again, Dan" - this week, songs that are so good, we could probably play them twice. Our list includes Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire," the Dave Brubeck Quartet's "Take Five" and "Sweet Caroline" by Waylon Jennings. Plus, folk music from Cathy Barton and Dave Para and the Swedish pop group Abba and "Dancing Queen." All that and much more...all from LP.

March 11, 2018: Just in time for St. Patrick's Day...an hour of Irish music. We'll hear "The Cat," "The Leprechaun" and "The Unicorn." Plus, we'll listen to Celtic Thunder and about the girl whose hair was tied up with that "Black Velvet Band." All that and we'll do a little "Courtin' in the Kitchen."

March 18, 2018: We've dug through the LP archives and found several gospel LPs. On this Winter Project, we'll hear gospel music by The Hee-Haw Gospel Quartet, Willie Nelson, Harry Belafonte and The Carter Family. Plus, the Prime Minister of Humor, the Reverand Grady Nutt.

March 25, 2018: It's all about two-fers with two songs played back to back by the same artist. We'll hear two from Alan Sherman including "Spanish Flea," a couple from Tex Ritter, Bill Monroe and many more -- all from LP.