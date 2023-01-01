Where history’s threads weave through the fabric of our lives there lies an elusive “a-hah” moment of curiosity and wonder. Here, along these seams, history truly comes alive. Southeast Missouri State University professor Joel Rhodes, a social historian of 20th century America with decidedly Gen X sensibilities explores our textured and rich tapestry of shared historical experience. Join Dr. Joel Rhodes “Telling History" on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month during Morning Edition (7:45 a.m.) and All Things Considered (4:44 p.m.)