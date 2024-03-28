Sesquicentennial Moments: Abe Stuber

Abe Stuber coached football, track, and basketball at Southeast between 1932 and 1946. During those years roaming the sidelines, courtsides, and meets, Stuber’s teams – usually known as the “College Indians” or “Teachers College Indians – won 17 MIAA titles in three sports. A true triple threat, Stuber remains our most decorated coach with more championships than anyone in school history.

Stuber coached Southeast basketball twice, from 1932-1935 and again between 1943-46. Over those two stints, his teams went 60 and 42, and the 1946 team brought home the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) championship.

Yet, the coach is most remembered here for his football and track teams.

Over 15 seasons as head football coach at Southeast Missouri State from 1932-1946, Stuber’s teams went 69-43-7, winning three conference championships. Those 1937 and 1946 football teams are arguably the finest in SEMO history. The undefeated 1937 Indians finished 9-0, allowing only 12 points, all of those coming in the last two games.

In track and field, Coach Stuber led Southeast to eight straight MIAA conference outdoor titles starting in 1935 and five indoor championships.

After leaving Southeast in 1946, he coached football in the NCAA and NFL, including the Eagles, Packers, and Cardinals.

Today, the coach is enshrined in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, Southeast Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame, and honored with the Abe Stuber Track and Field Complex.